15-Year-Old Goes Missing in Chicago After 2 Women Found Dead in Same Area

Residents in a southwest side Chicago neighborhood are asking police for help after the deaths of two women and the disappearance of a 15-year-old girl.

In Little Village — known locally as La Villita — Azreya Lomeli has been missing for more than a week, the Little Village Community Council said at a press conference on Wednesday, held outside the Chicago Police Department's detective division headquarters.

Authorities say the teen was last seen walking on the city's south side, after leaving a behavioral health hospital, according to ABC 7 Chicago.

Lomeli's disappearance comes just days after the bodies of two other women were discovered.

Rosa Chacon, 21, was found wrapped in a white sheet in a shopping cart in a Little Village alley last week, according to the news station. She had been reported missing by her loved ones on Jan. 18, and the family had hired a private investigator after growing frustrated with the police, ABC News reported.

"Who did this? Why did they do this?" Elizabeth Bello, Chacon's sister, said during the press conference. "Regardless of her past, she is a human being. She is a person and we need justice."

Chacon left her home in the 2800 block of South St. Louis Avenue via a ride share, without taking her ID or even a coat, her family told ABC 7. "She said, 'I'll be back mom. I got the Uber ride there and the Uber ride back,' that's what she told me," her mother said.

Late last month, the body of 20-year-old Guatemalan immigrant Reina Cristina Ical was found in an alley in the 2400 block of South Drake Avenue. She had been shot to death, police said.

Ical had only been in the country for four months, per ABC 7.

"They are fleeing from violence in their country, and they come and find this violence in Chicago," said Baltazar Enriquez, president of the Little Village Community Council, said.

He added, "She came out of work and she was assassinated, and nobody knows what happened."

A spokesman for the Chicago Police Department did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for additional comment or an update on the ongoing investigations.

"It's hard to believe and hard to comprehend that in the year 2023, we still find bodies of dead women and no answers," area resident Selene Partida said during the press conference.

Enriquez added at the press event that the community wants the same action that police would likely take if the crimes had been committed in the city's more affluent areas. "We demand that they pay the same attention that would have done when somebody gets killed in Lakeview or in Wrigleyville or in the Gold Coast," he said.