15-Year-Old Girl Sentenced to Year in Detention Facility For Brutal Attack on High School Teacher

The 15-year-old girl who brutally attacked her English teacher in a suburban Atlanta high school in January has been sentenced to one year behind bars.

The unidentified minor pleaded guilty to aggravated battery against a teacher, according to Fox 5 Atlanta, and was sentenced by a judge last week to one year in a youth detention facility.

The teenager will also serve five years of supervised release in connection with the attack on Tiwana Turner, an assistant district attorney for Rockdale County told the news station.

The Jan. 26 altercation at Heritage High School in Conyers, Ga., captured in a now-viral video, sent the longtime teacher to the hospital with serious leg injuries.

Turner told the Fox station that she was trying to confiscate the student's cell phone when things escalated.

In the nearly minute-long clip, the student yelled expletives at the teacher, who was filling in for another colleague, before shutting a door in her face.

GoFundMe

The argument moved into the hallway, where Turner raised her arms to prevent the student from becoming physical, but the 15-year-old quickly punched her in the face.

The student then brought Turner down to the ground by her hair, where she continued to punch her, while several bystanders tried to stop the attack, a second video of the violent incident showed.

In an exclusive interview with the Fox news station, Turner said she still has not recovered from the attack, which left her in the hospital for six days.

"I can't go to work, I can't see my students," the teacher, who is still on crutches and uses a walker, said. "I can't do anything that I used to do. I can't drive."

A GoFundMe started shortly after the incident has raised more than half of its $50,000 goal, and Turner said she is grateful for the support.

"People who don't know me have reached out to me. Have helped me. Are praying for me. Supporting," she said. "That kind of treatment that holds you up when you fall […] I don't take any of it for granted."

After teaching for nearly three decades, Turner remains eager to return to the classroom. But if she were a new teacher, she said she isn't sure she would be up to the task.

"I would say that if I had to start teaching with this generation of students, I wouldn't have been able to," she told the station.