15-Year-Old Wisconsin Boy Is Killed in Shooting that Wounded 5 Women: 'When Is All This Going to Stop?'

The slain teen was identified by family and the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office as 15-year-old Davion Patterson

By Nicole Acosta
Published on March 23, 2023 04:53 PM
Davion Patterson, the 15-year-old who was killed
Davion Patterson. Photo: GoFundMe

A 15-year-old boy was killed and five women wounded in a shooting that shook a Wisconsin community this week, authorities said.

The slain teen was identified by family and the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office as Davion Patterson, according to Fox 6, WTMJ-TV and CBS 58.

Police are still investigating but believe an argument sparked the gunfire that struck six people on W. Concordia Avenue in Milwaukee around 11:30 p.m. on March 20, according to a press release.

The boy was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Five women, ages 18, 19, 21, and two 22-year-olds, were taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries, the release states.

Investigators said they have arrested a 15-year-old suspect in connection with the deadly shooting, WTMJ-TV reports. Their name has not been released.

Meanwhile, the violence left some residents in the community reeling.

"It's scary. I'm so shook up I wasn't able to go to work," an unidentified neighbor said, per WTMJ-TV.

Another neighbor claims that crimes like this happen often.

"It's been happening every night," Linda Middleman told Fox 6. "Shooting. Shooting. Shooting. Young kids, and it's really sad, and I think something should be done about this."

Larry Middleman added, "When is all this going to stop? When something happens like that, I'm not surprised."

Patterson's sister, Mari, said her brother was attempting to mediate a fight when he was shot.

"I just remember looking down the street and my brother was on the ground, and I held him for as long as I could," she told CBS 58, adding that she was one of the five women wounded in the shooting.

A sophomore at Milwaukee Excellence Charter School, Patterson's loved ones described him as a "smart" and "good kid," the outlet reports.

"To go to sleep and your child is alive and wake up and you never see them again - that's something you don't wish on your enemy," Patterson's mother, Tiera Carter, told CBS 58.

The family has also set up a GoFundMe page to help cover funeral costs.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Milwaukee police at (414)-935-7360.

