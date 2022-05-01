15 People Injured After Pub Bike Overturns in Atlanta, Driver Charged with DUI, Police Say

The incident occurred at around 6:30 p.m. local time on Saturday when the electric bike "tipped over while making a turn," according to the Atlanta Police Department

Police say 15 people were injured after a "Pedal Pub" overturned while operating in Atlanta on Saturday.

The incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. local time near W Peachtree St and 14th St NE when the electric bike "tipped over while making a turn" with all 15 people on board, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

The driver of the electric bike has since been arrested and charged with driving under the influence and a business permit violation, the department said in its statement on Sunday.

Two people were listed in critical condition and three people were listed in serious condition following the single-vehicle crash, Atlanta Fire & Rescue spokesperson Alyssa Richardson said in an email, per NBC News. Another 10 suffered minor injuries, she added.

All 15 patrons were taken to various hospitals "with varying injuries," according to a statement from the department. None of the injuries appear to be life-threatening, per the APD.

Footage of the scene from WXIA-TV shows red plastic cups and other debris littering the roadway near the vehicle that overturned on Saturday.

The station also shared amateur footage that appears to have been taken from a passing car moments after the accident occurred that shows several people sitting on the side of the roadway as others tended to them. Officers can already be seen at the scene of the accident in the clip.

15 People Injured In Atlanta Pub Bike Crash, Driver Charged With DUI. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WGESEEnov_k Credit: 11Alive

One witness told FOX 5 Atlanta that she saw the vehicle "tipped over to its side" from a nearby balcony shortly after the crash. She claims people quickly rushed to the victims' aid and called it "an amazing and emotional" scene.

"Immediately, the public came out, running out of their cars, taking it back up and saving people who were lying underneath," she explained, later adding that "people were sort of coming out of this situation just sitting down on the curb and people were clearly hurt."

"But the public, I was so impressed, just intervened so quickly," she continued. "I saw this man on the street, he started directing traffic with his bare [hands]... instantly."