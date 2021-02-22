Claire Miller was charged with criminal homicide as an adult on Monday

14-Year-Old Penn. Girl Charged After Allegedly Stabbing Sister to Death in Their Family Home

A Pennsylvania teenager has been accused of stabbing her older sister to death.

Claire Miller, 14, was charged with criminal homicide on Monday, the Lancaster County District Attorney said. Miller is being charged as an adult.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The Manheim Township Police Department received a 911 call shortly after 1 a.m. Monday from Claire saying that she had killed her sister, the DA said.

When officers arrived at the home, they found Claire's 19-year-old sister Helen in a bedroom "with a stab wound in her neck." First responders attempted to revive Helen, but were "unsuccessful," the DA said.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

The stabbing happened "during the overnight hours when the girls' parents were asleep," according to investigators. Further details about what led to the stabbing were not available.

Claire was immediately taken into custody, and was booked into the Lancaster County Prison at 12:20 p.m. without bail, online records show.