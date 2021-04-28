14-Year-Old Indiana Boy Killed Cousin and Her Boyfriend Before Turning Gun on Himself

Authorities in Indiana have confirmed that a 14-year-old boy fatally shot his cousin and her boyfriend last week before taking his own life.

A statement from the Greene County Sheriff's Department confirms Cole Bixler used 22-year-old George Mason's gun to kill him and 21-year-old Jessica Bixler.

The three bodies were found Friday.

Jessica was Cole's cousin, and had invited the teen to spend the previous night at her boyfriend's home, located just south of Owensburg.

Shortly before 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Jessica's mother called 911 after finding all three bodies inside the home, the statement says.

She told dispatchers the three appeared to be deceased from gunshot wounds.

Officers responded to the scene, and found Mason dead on the living room couch. The bodies of Jessica and Cole were found in her bedroom.

An autopsy determined single gunshot wounds to the head killed them all.

Police believe Mason was asleep at the time of his murder.

"Bixler had mentioned to others he had been having thoughts of harming himself," reads the police statement.

A motive for the killings has not been disclosed.