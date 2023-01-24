Man Told Estranged Wife, 'This Is How It Ends for Us.' The Next Day, He Killed Their Daughter in Murder-Suicide

Christopher Wood, 51, shot his daughter, 14-year-old Ava Wood, before turning the gun on himself inside their Baldwinsville, N.Y., home on Jan. 20

By Nicole Acosta
Published on January 24, 2023 10:18 AM
Ava Wood
Ava Wood.

A 14-year-old girl was killed by her father in an apparent murder-suicide, police say, according to multiple reports.

Police say Christopher Wood, 51, shot his daughter, Ava Wood, before turning the gun on himself inside their Baldwinsville, N.Y. home on Jan. 20, according to The Post-Standard.

Officers were called to the home at about 8:30 a.m. for a status check after the victim's mom called 911 to report that her daughter did not make it to school, per the outlet. The mom told dispatchers that the girl was at home with her father, who, according to the mom, was depressed and had told the mom, "This is how it ends for us" the night before.

When police arrived, they used the house keys the mom had given them to enter the house, where they discovered the pair's bodies with gunshot wounds in separate bedrooms, CNY Central reports. It appeared as though the father's wound was self-inflicted, police told the outlet.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

According to the outlet, Christopher Wood was still married to the girl's mother, but the couple was broken up and living apart. The teen had primarily been living with her dad, according to reports.

Teen Athlete Was 'Incredible Person'

The teen's mom, Heather Wood, released a statement on behalf of herself and her family.

"We want to begin by expressing our gratitude for the outpouring of love that we've received in the last 24 hours—it is the love and support from our community that will sustain us in the coming days," the statement reads, in part, according to LocalSYR.

"To Ava's friends, classmates, and teammates: please continue sharing photos and tributes to Ava. She loved each and every one of you, and we are grateful for the love you have shown her and our family."

A 9th grader at Durgee Junior High School, Ava was an excellent student and played soccer and track and field, the outlet reports.

"It is with great sadness and a very heavy heart that I inform you of the tragic loss of Durgee Jr. High School 9th grade student Ava Wood," the Baldwinsville school district said in an email to parents obtained by The Post-Standard.

"We are a close-knit school community and our hearts are broken by this tragedy. Our thoughts are with Ava's family and friends during this extremely difficult time."

The young athlete was remembered by her soccer coach at the Syracuse Development Academy as an "incredible person."

"The most important thing we can do is try and remember the positives," Corey Fonseca told Spectrum News 1 at a Sunday night vigil.

"[She was] someone you showed up and really enjoyed coaching because she was just a great kid."

Related Articles
https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=10226894697143703&set=a.10205397954298567 Tausha Haight
Utah Man Who Killed Wife, 5 Kids Was Previously Accused of Choking Daughter, Who Feared He'd 'Kill Her'
https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=10226894697143703&set=a.10205397954298567 Tausha Haight
After Man Kills His Wife, Mother-in-Law, Five Children, Then Self, Obituary Memorializes Him as a Family Man
Journee Carroll
Washington, D.C. Man Charged with Killing 3-Year-Old Girl, Shooting Teen Girlfriend and Her Siblings
Julie Yow-Schmidt - Neumann
Pregnant Ind. Woman Was Denied Protective Order from Estranged Husband Before He Killed Her in Murder-Suicide 
Cameron and Audrey Zipperer
Colo. Girls with 'Bright Smiles and Caring Hearts' Are Killed by Man in Murder-Suicide
Patrick White
N.C. Attorney Killed While Trying to Disarm Client Who Then Turned Gun on Self: 'Displayed Selfless Courage'
Maisah Larkin
2-Year-Old Triplets Found Safe the Day After Father Kills Mother in Murder-Suicide
Muchemi Family
Man Kills Wife, 2 Daughters in Murder-Suicide as Victim's Sister Says 'Nothing Seemed Off' in Family 
Sandyhook 10th anniversary
Sandy Hook 10 Years Later: Remembering the 89 Students Killed in School Shootings From that Day Until Now
Wendy Feldman, the owner of Spa Elysium on Bethlehem Pike in Chestnut Hill who was shot and killed Wednesday night in a domestic murder suicide
Beloved Pa. Spa Owner with 'Passion to Help Those Less Fortunate' Is Killed by Ex in Murder-Suicide
kenia osorio
Woman Killed in Front of 8-Year-Old Daughter by Boyfriend Who Then Turned Gun on Himself
Maria Cristina Jimenez
Florida Hospital CEO Killed by Husband in Apparent Murder-Suicide: 'A Lovely Soul'
Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background
Fla. Man Fatally Shoots Wife, Wounds 5-Year-Old Daughter Before Turning Gun on Himself
Judge Diane Albert. Village of Los Ranchos Municipal Court
New Mexico Judge Is Fatally Shot by Husband, Who Also Killed Dogs, Cat Before Turning Gun on Himself
Sofina and Natalie Kleemeier
Father of Sisters Killed by Stepfather in Wisc. Murder-Suicide Shares Heartbreak: 'Fun, Loving Girls'
https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10101400227714513&set=ecnf.28200045 Marla Hudgens
Phoenix Dad Kills Wife, Toddler Son and Twin Baby Daughters in Murder-Suicide: 'Complete Shock'