14-Year-Old Girl Killed by Stray Bullet in Department Store Dressing Room During Police Shooting

A 14-year-old girl has died after she was struck by a stray bullet shot by police while in a North Hollywood department store.

The Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement on Thursday that authorities were pursuing the suspect of a possible shooting earlier in the day when the officer-involved incident occurred.

The teenager, who police say appears to have been struck by a bullet shot by an officer, was hiding in a Burlington Coat Factory dressing room. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police Chief Michel R. Moore called the "chaotic incident" both "tragic and devastating" for all involved in a statement shared by the LAPD on Facebook.

"I am profoundly sorry for the loss of this young girl's life and I know there are no words that can relieve the unimaginable pain for the family," Moore said. "My commitment is to conduct a thorough, complete and transparent investigation into the circumstances that led up to this tragedy and provide the family and public with as much information as possible."

Officers responded to reports of a possible shooting in progress on Victory Boulevard around 11:45 a.m. on Thursday, according to the LAPD. Officers were also told that individuals were sheltering in place.

Upon their arrival, officers located a female that had sustained "various injuries" after being attacked by the shooting suspect, per Thursday's statement. After the suspect was found nearby, the officer-involved shooting began.

Officers eventually struck and wounded the suspect and took him into custody. While conducting a search for additional suspects and victims, police discovered the 14-year-old girl had been shot.

Moore told CBS Los Angeles that one officer fired three shots, one of which "struck a wall behind the suspect" and hit the bystander.

Both the suspect and the 14-year-old girl were pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The third victim, who was injured by the unnamed suspect, was taken to the hospital with injuries to her head, face and arms, per CBS Los Angeles.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing. CBS Los Angeles reports that police found a metal object that they believe the suspect used to assault his victim.

Moore has ordered the release of evidence such as 9-1-1 calls, radio transmissions and body camera footage by Monday.