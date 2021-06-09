Daisy "Jupiter" Paulsen died on Tuesday, days after a violent stabbing at a strip mall in Fargo, North Dakota

14-Year-Old N.D. Girl Dies After Stabbing at Strip Mall: 'This Is a Very Dark Moment in Our Lives,' Says Dad

A 14-year-old girl has succumbed to her injuries following a violent stabbing at a strip mall in Fargo, North Dakota, according to her family.

Daisy "Jupiter" Paulsen died on Tuesday around noon, just days after she was stabbed in what her father Robert Paulsen previously described as a "random attack," NBC-affiliate KVLY-TV reported.

Robert told the local news outlet that the family is working on donating Jupiter's organs and her ashes will be scattered in California's Bay Area per the teen's wishes.

According to a statement from the Fargo Police Department, officers were dispatched around 7 a.m. on Friday in response to a call about a bloody, unconscious girl found at a strip mall located on 4340 13th Ave. S.

Upon their arrival, a witness told officers they saw a man wearing a white T-shirt with blood stains leaving the area. During their investigation, police also learned that the victim's backpack, wallet and iPhone were missing from the scene.

The victim was later identified as Jupiter by her family, who said in a GoFundMe campaign that the teen was skateboarding to her mom's house at the time of the incident.

"She is a victim of a random attack," her dad Robert wrote in the description of the fundraiser, claiming that the suspect "beaten, strangled, and stabbed my daughter 25 times."

Arthur Prince Kollie, 23, was arrested on Friday afternoon in connection to the stabbing, according to police. Online jail records show that he's currently facing charges of attempted murder, robbery and aggravated assault.

In court documents, police said surveillance footage at the strip mall showed Kollie allegedly attacking Jupiter before fleeing the scene, KVLY-TV previously reported.

Kollie then allegedly went to a Walmart - where security cameras there allegedly recorded him entering the store with no shirt, taking new clothing, entering a changing room and emerging with a new outfit, according to the documents.

Police reportedly said that investigators found shoes with what appeared to be blood on them in the room and located Kollie in downtown Fargo.

While speaking with police, Kollie allegedly told investigators that he suffers from multiple personality disorder and had not slept since using meth on the afternoon before stabbing, per the court documents.

Kollie did not recall the attack and denied his involvement, according to KVLY-TV, but court documents said he allegedly admitted to walking in the area at the time and police found fresh cuts on his hands.

A judge has set bail for Kollie at $1 million, cash only, local newspaper The Forum reported.

A spokesperson for the Cass County State's Attorney's Office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment, though a representative did confirm to The Forum that prosecutors plan on upgrading Kollie's charges in the wake of Jupiter's death.

Attorney information for Kollie was not immediately available.

As of Tuesday evening, a GoFundMe set up in Jupiter's honor has raised over $31,000.

Before her death, doctors had told the family that Jupiter was "too far gone and there isn't anything they can do," according to the teen's father.