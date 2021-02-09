"A child is dead because of the irresponsible actions of adults who engaged in a verbal dispute and allowed it to escalate," the Hillsborough County sheriff said

Florida Boy, 14, Run Over and Killed and Driver Shot During 'Meaningless' Fight: Police

A 14-year-old boy is dead and a woman fighting for her life after a fight allegedly escalated in Tampa Bay, Florida, on Sunday night.

Authorities responded to the incident around 9:30 p.m., which involved a woman in her 20s fatally striking the teenage boy with her car at an apartment complex in the Carrollwood neighborhood of Tampa Bay, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

When deputies arrived, they learned that there had been a fight before the accident, which the woman is believed to have been involved in, authorities said.

At some point, shots were fired at the driver, who sustained a gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, according to the sheriff's office.

Neither the identity of the victim or the driver have been made available at this time.

"We are extremely saddened by the tragedy that resulted from a meaningless fight," Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister wrote in a press release.

"A child is dead because of the irresponsible actions of adults who engaged in a verbal dispute and allowed it to escalate."