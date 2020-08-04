A 14-year-old boy is in custody for allegedly being "complicit" in the murder of Jose Nunez, 14, of Connecticut

14-Year-Old Arrested for Alleged Role in Murder of Conn. Teen Lured to His Death on Snapchat

A second suspect has been arrested in connection with the death of a Connecticut teen allegedly lured to his death by a man he talked to on Snapchat -- a 14-year-old boy who was “complicit” in the slaying, say police.

On Monday night, Bridgeport Police announced the arrest of the juvenile, who is not being publicly identified because of his age.

Bridgeport Police “secured a juvenile arrest warrant for a 14-year-old male from Bridgeport who was complicit in the murder of Jose Nunez,” according to a statement from Bridgeport Emergency Management and Homeland Security Director Scott Appleby.

The 14-year-old suspect “made admission to detectives regarding his role in Jose Nunez’ death,” the statement reads.

Nunez vanished from his home in Bridgeport in the early morning hours of July 28. His body was found the next day in a wooded area in Oxford.

Later that same day, police arrested Diante Willoughby, 19, of Bridgeport, in connection with Nunez’s death.

Willoughby was charged with murder, murder with special circumstances and risk of injury to a child.

Willoughby is being held in lieu of a $2 million bond. He has not yet entered a plea. His public defender did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Police did not say how the unidentified juvenile suspect was allegedly complicit in Nunez’s death.

On Monday night, the juvenile turned himself in to police and was charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

He was ordered held at a juvenile detention center in Bridgeport pending a future court appearance. It's unclear whether he has retained an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

His arrest comes a week after Nunez was reported missing by his family, who awoke on July 28 to find the front door of their house wide open and the 14-year-old nowhere to be found.

Nunez’s family said they told police they believed the teen had gone off with a man he had been talking to on social media, his stepfather, Higinio Campos, said at a press conference Thursday.

During the ensuing investigation, Bridgeport Police detectives say they received “unconfirmed information from a source that a homicide had been committed" and that "'the body was dumped' outside the city in another town,” according to an updated statement from the Bridgeport Police Department.

An autopsy conducted by the state medical examiner determined the cause of death as strangulation and the manner of death as homicide, it states.

Authorities believe the time of Nunez was killed at about 2 a.m. Tuesday, the release says.

On Wednesday, Willoughby of Bridgeport was taken into custody after a motor vehicle stop on Route 67 in Oxford.

Nunez and Willoughby “had known each other for several months,” Capt. Brian Fitzgerald said at the press conference Thursday.

The case remains an active investigation "involving potential sex crimes," the updated statement says.

In the meantime, Nunez’s family is devastated by the killing of the high school freshman who loved basketball and video games.

“He’s gone and we’re never going to see him again, we’re never going to talk to him again,” Wendy Rivera, the victim’s aunt, told CBS New York.

During the press conference, Campos warned parents about online predators.

“I want to make it clear to all parents: please take care of the kids with the phones," he said. "This guy was tricking him the whole time.

Willoughby was allegedly “able to get to him to Snapchat and lure him right out of my house," he said.

“The older guys can easily manipulate children. Take care of your children, please,” Campos said.