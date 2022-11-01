14 Shot, Including 3-Year-Old Boy, in Mass Halloween Shooting on Chicago Street

Chicago Police are still investigating the incident in which a dark-colored SUV fired shots at a group gathered for a vigil on the city's West Side

By
Published on November 1, 2022 11:18 AM
Multiple People Shot On Chicago's West Side
Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Fourteen people were injured in a drive-by shooting incident in Chicago Monday night, according to authorities.

Three children, including a 3-year-old boy, an 11-year-old girl and a 13-year-old boy, were among those taken to area hospitals at about 9:30 p.m. added the police, per the Chicago Sun-Times.

Other victims ranged in age from 31 to 56, the outlet added.

A woman was also injured while trying to escape the area in the Lawndale neighborhood on the city's West Side and was hit by a car. She was in fair condition at a hospital, the Chicago Police Department said in a press conference early Tuesday morning.

Multiple People Shot On Chicago's West Side
Scott Olson/Getty Images

The victims were attending a vigil when the shooting occurred, according to The New York Times.

A dark-colored SUV then began "randomly shooting into the crowd," Superintendent David Brown, of the Chicago Police Department, told reporters.

"It's over by three seconds," Brown added from outside Stroger Hospital, where many of the wounded were taken. "The car's pulling out after driving by and shooting randomly into the crowd."

Brown said there was video of the incident, and that the department is investigating suspects and motives, CBS Chicago reported.

