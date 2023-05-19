14-Year-Old N.Y. Girl Killed After Being Thrown from Speeding BMW Driven by 16-Year-Old

Fortune Williams, 14, had dreams of working in the medical field, loved ones say

Fortune Williams
Fortune Williams. Photo: Courtesy: GoFundMe

A 14-year-old girl from New York City died after being thrown from a speeding car driven by an unlicensed teenager who struck a parked UPS truck, causing a chain reaction crash, police say, according to multiple news reports.

The deadly wreck involving at least three vehicles happened Wednesday in the Springfield Gardens neighborhood of Queens around 6:40 p.m., the NYPD said, per the New York Post, ABC7 NY, and PIX 11. The fatal victim was identified by loved ones on a GoFundMe page as 14-year-old Fortune Williams.

Family and police said Williams was riding in a BMW as a 16-year-old boy with a learner's permit was traveling at a "high rate of speed," the Post reports. The driver reportedly lost control and slammed into the parked delivery truck, causing it to jump the curb and knock down a UPS driver.

"The car was coming basically maybe 90-100 mph," a witness told ABC7 NY.

Then, the vehicle spins across the road, where it slams into the side of a tractor-trailer, according to the Post, which cites a video posted to the Citizen app.

The driver suffered no serious injuries, while Williams was pronounced dead at the scene, NYPD said, per the Post.

"As a mother, a mother don't want to go through this," the victim's mother, Keisha Francis, told ABC7 NY. "I found her bracelet; I can't sleep."

Loved ones have since created a GoFundMe page to help support Williams' mother with funeral expenses.

"The Yummy Fudge, or the good fortune as I fondly called her, was an absolute delight of a child," the fundraiser reads. "She was well mannered, hard working, very caring towards her siblings and always had a secret to tell me whenever I saw her. She was filled with teenage wit and a youthful glamour only she could carry."

According to the fundraiser, Williams had dreams of working in the medical field. She also loved fashion and helping her mom in the kitchen.

It's unclear if the 16-year-old driver, who remains stable at a local hospital, will face charges.

