13 Years After His Wife Went Missing, Husband Allegedly Confesses to Murdering Her

A Wisconsin man has allegedly confessed to murdering his wife and throwing her body in a dumpster — 13 years after she disappeared, PEOPLE confirms.

On Aug. 5 2006, Megan Shultz, 24, was reported missing by her husband Keith Comfort, according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by PEOPLE.

At the time of her disappearance, Comfort told investigators he last saw his wife leaving their Columbia home on foot, KRCG reports. She was never seen or heard from again.

On Sunday, Comfort walked into the Lake Geneva police department and asked to speak with an officer about a mental health issue. He then confessed to killing his wife, the affidavit alleges.

Comfort told the officer on Aug. 4, 2006, Shultz called him in hysterics, saying she had participated in a drug transaction but had “ripped someone off.”

When Comfort arrived home, Shultz was frantic and began “swinging” her arms at him. Comfort said he grabbed her, took her to the ground and strangled her.

When he realized she was no longer breathing, Comfort said, he put Shultz’s body in a black garbage bag and threw it into their apartment complex’s dumpster.

He told officers he reported Shultz missing only after her mother had asked about her.

“All cases are unique, one way or another,” Boone County Prosecuting Attorney Dan Knight said, according to ABC17. “The circumstances where you have someone come into a police station and accept responsibility thirteen years later, yes…That is unusual.”

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call (573) 874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at (573) 875-TIPS.