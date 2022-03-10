The victim told detectives the training collar was first used on her when she was nine

13-Year-Old N.J. Girl Found with Shock Collar on Her Neck Tells Police Relatives Used It to Carry Out Abuse

Three women are behind bars in New Jersey this week, accused of punishing a 13-year-old girl by strapping a dog shock collar to her neck.

PEOPLE obtained a copy of the probable cause affidavit outlining the allegations against Kelly, Rebecca, and Rachel Mennig.

Kelly, 42, Rebecca, 22, and Rachel, 20, have been charged with aggravated assault, child abuse and neglect in connection with allegedly abusing the teen for some four years.

All three defendants denied the allegations of abuse and neglect, according to the affidavit. The victim was removed from the home once she was medically cleared.

The affidavit did not specify how the three defendants are related or how they are related to the teen victim, but it confirms the investigation into the alleged abuse began on March 1, after the girl "ran from" the suspects' home in Stratford.

After finding a neighbor, the affidavit explains, the neighbor called police after noticing the girl had a shock collar used to train dogs around her neck.

Responding officers noticed "markings on her neck consistent with wearing the collar" and took the girl to the hospital for treatment.

While there, the girl allegedly told police Rachel Menning "put the collar around her neck and shocked her multiple times and has done this in the past."

Police went to the home, where they spoke to Rachel Menning. The affidavit alleges she told them she had no idea a shock collar had been placed on the girl's neck.

As they continued their investigation, detectives met with the victim to learn more about the alleged abuse. The girl said the collar was first attached to her neck when she was a 9-year-old fourth grader.

"[The victim] detailed accounts where Kelly and Rebecca have also used the dog shock collar as a form of punishment when she acts 'bad,'" the affidavit reads.

The 13-year-old also said "she was deprived of the appropriate amounts of food and clothing amenities," it is alleged in the affidavit.

A witness who also lives in the home spoke to police and verified the victim's claims, authorities state in the affidavit.

PEOPLE was unable to determine if any of the three defendants had entered pleas to the charges against them.