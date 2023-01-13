13-Year-Old on Way to Grandmother's House Is Killed in Hit-and-Run, Toddler Brother on Life Support

Damian Amaya-Pineda, 2, is fighting for his life after the crash that killed his 13-year-old brother, Chris Amaya-Pineda

By Nicole Acosta
Published on January 13, 2023 04:21 PM
Damian and Chris Amaya-Pineda
Damian (left) and Chris Amaya-Pineda.

Police are searching for the driver who allegedly struck a car carrying four relatives in Los Angeles, killing a teenager and leaving a toddler on life support before speeding away from the scene, multiple news outlets report.

On Jan. 9 around 8 a.m., Chris Amaya-Pineda, 13, and his family were on their way to their grandmother's house when the driver of a Mercedes ran a red light and hit the SUV, sending it into a fence and a parked car, KTLA reports.

Police said the driver, who they believe is a man, did not stop and fled the scene after his car caught fire, CBS reports.

In an interview with Fox 11, a witness claimed she spoke with the driver before he disappeared.

"He's like, 'I killed them kids? I killed them?' and I said 'Yes,'" the woman said.

After the crash, rescue crews worked to free the teenage boy, his 2-year-old brother, Damian, along with his 16-year-old sister and his 35-year-old mother, Debbie, from the wreckage.

All four family members were taken to the hospital, where Chris died, and Damian remained in "grave condition", according to a GoFundMe campaign launched for the family's funeral and medical expenses.

"If there is a miracle for [Damian] to wake up, he'll be paralyzed," his aunt, Julie Amaya, told CBS, adding that the toddler suffered a serious head injury.

Debbie was released from the ICU on Jan. 12, but is expected undergo several surgeries before she's able to go back home, loved ones said on the fundraising page. Her daughter was left with minor injuries.

As the family grapples with their shattering loss, they are turning to the community for support, noting how difficult it has also been for the children's father, who was at work when the crash happened.

"We as a family will of course pull funds together for Debbie and her family as best as we can, as this is our responsibility first, but it'd be a blessing to receive any additional help that'll really make a difference," the fundraiser reads.

The suspect is still being sought by investigators, who are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact the LAPD or submit an anonymous tip on the CrimeStoppers website.

