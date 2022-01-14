Two additional seventh-graders at Sports and Medical Sciences Academy were exposed to fentanyl and rushed to the hospital

13-Year-Old Connecticut Boy Suspected of Overdosing on Fentanyl at School Is in 'Grave Condition'

A 13-year-old seventh-grade boy is hospitalized in "grave" condition after reportedly overdosing on fentanyl Thursday at Sports and Medical Sciences Academy in Hartford, Conn.

Two additional seventh-graders, who officials believe were exposed to the drug, were also hospitalized. One was released Thursday and the other is still under observation, according to the Hartford Courant.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin offered sympathy to the family of the boy who collapsed in gym class Thursday morning and was unresponsive.

"All of our hearts and prayers are with the child who remains hospitalized in grave condition, and with his loved ones," Bronin said, per the Hartford Courant.

"This is one more lesson that fentanyl is a poison. These drugs are a poison. And please, if you're a parent, have that tough conversation with your child tonight."

First responders performed CPR on the boy after his collapse, according to the Hartford Fire Department.

"Initial reports indicate that CPR was initiated by the school nurse on one student and HFD personnel took over performing CPR until relieved by responding medics," said Mario Oquendo Jr., public information officer for the Hartford Fire Department, per WFSB-TV. "Rhythm returned for that student and CPR was stopped."

Bags of fentanyl were found in two classrooms and the gym after drug-sniffing dogs were sent to the school, reports WFSB-TV, adding that police suspect the drugs were brought to school by a student. The school was closed Friday for cleaning.

Bronin sent students a message cautioning them about the dangers of drug use.

"If anyone offers, suggests, that they experiment with, ingest some substance that they think is a drug, they don't know what it is, don't do it, stay a mile away, and for God's sake, please report it so we can try to protect your child, their friends, everything," Bronin said, per WFSB-TV.