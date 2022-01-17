13-Year-Old Boy Dies After Overdose From Fentanyl at His Connecticut School

The seventh-grader was rushed in "grave" condition to a hospital Thursday after exposure to opiod at his Hartford school

A 13-year-old boy whom authorities suspect of overdosing on the opiod fentanyl at his Connecticut school Thursday has died.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin confirmed the death of the student, who was enrolled at the city's Sports and Medical Sciences Academy (SMSA), in a weekend statement.

"We still have much to learn about the circumstances of this tragedy, and about how a child had access to such a shocking quantity of such deadly drugs, and our police department will continue their investigation and seek to hold accountable the adults who ultimately are responsible for this child's death," said the mayor's statement, reports Hartford TV station WFSB.

"In the meantime, our prayers are with everyone touched by this loss, and we will do everything we can to support the SMSA community," he said.

Authorities who responded with drug-sniffing dogs after the boy and two other seventh graders were rushed to a hospital on Thursday found nearly 40 bags of the narcotic hidden in multiple locations within the school, reports the Hartford Courant.

The 13-year-old, whose name was not released, had collapsed during a gym class Thursday and died on Saturday, according to the Courant. The other two students were released from the hospital on Thursday night.

In a statement released Sunday, Hartford Public Schools Superintendent Leslie Torres-Rodriguez extended her "deepest condolences to the student's family, friends, and loved ones for their loss," reports NBC Connecticut.

"This tragic loss will raise many emotions, concerns, and questions for our school community, especially our students. Our school and district Crisis Intervention Team has already been assembled and will continue to help with the needs of students, parents, and school personnel," her statement added.

Officials with the Hartford City Council and the mayor's office said one response may be to make doses of a medication used to counter overdoses -- specifically the injectable naloxone, or its nasal spray equivalent Narcan -- more readily available.

"There's a lot that we're discussing in terms of how we can prevent something like this from happening again," Akash Kaza, the mayor's communications director, told the Courant. "We are engaging in those conversations with school, police and the [public] health team."

And councilmember Josh Michtom told the outlet he will propose making the medication available at schools, libraries and other public buildings in the city.