13-Year-Old Boy Fatally Shot by Another Student at New Mexico Middle School

A 13-year-old boy was fatally shot by a fellow student at an Albuquerque, New Mexico, middle school on Friday.

Officers responded to reports of "an isolated shooting between two male students" at Washington Middle School around 12:45 p.m., Albuquerque Police Department Deputy Commander Kyle Hartsock told reporters.

The shooting occurred during one of the school's lunch breaks. A school resource officer nearby was able to de-escalate the situation and keep the suspect, who is also 13 years old, detained until police arrived.

The school was put on lockdown following the shooting, and students were dismissed early once police were able to secure the scene, KOB4 reports.

The suspect has been taken into police custody, and parents of both the children have been notified, Hartstock said.

Neither the victim nor the suspect have been publicly identified at this time.

No other students at Washington Middle School, which has an enrollment of approximately 430, were injured, said Scott Elder, superintendent of Albuquerque Public Schools.

Police said they are trying to determine whether surveillance footage may have captured the incident or if any students witnessed the shooting.

The ongoing investigation is also looking into whether or not bullying between the two students was a contributing factor to the shooting, Hartstock said.

Elder told reporters that it was a "terrible day for this community."