13-Month-Old La. Boy Is Mauled to Death by Family Dog; Animal Was Killed After Attacking Officer

A 13-month-old boy died after being mauled by his family's dog at their home in New Orleans.

Apollo Duplantis was attacked around 8 p.m. Monday and taken to a nearby hospital, where he died.

The coroner's office said the boy died from a bite to the head with lacerations and punctures.

His manner of death is still under investigation.

After the mauling, two Louisiana SPCA workers attempted to capture the mixed breed dog in the backyard. Before a leash could be put on the dog, one of the officers was attacked and called for help, according to the Louisiana SPCA.

Police officers on the scene heard the officer yelling for help; they entered the yard and saw the dog attacking the officer. One of the officers fatally shot the dog.

"We are heartbroken that a toddler was killed by a dog attack last night. Our deepest sympathies go out to the grieving family," Louisiana SPCA CEO Ana Zorrilla said in a statement. "The Louisiana SPCA places human life and safety first and foremost."

"Unfortunately, accidents are never completely preventable, but the Louisiana SPCA urges parents and pet owners to teach both their children and pets the best ways to interact with one another," the SPCA said in a statement. "With proper training techniques and behaviors practiced, a significant portion of bite cases can be avoided."

The injured SPCA worker had to seek emergency medical care after the attack and is currently recovering.

The officer who shot the dog has been put on administrative reassignment pending the outcome of a department investigation, the New Orleans Police Department said.