According to the Gun Violence Archive, which defines a "mass shooting" as having at least four victims who were shot, there have been 240 mass shootings so far in 2022

13 Killed, Many More Injured in Weekend Shootings Across U.S.

Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background

America's gun violence epidemic saw no break over the weekend, with at least 13 killed and more than two dozen injured as the nation still reeled from the May 24 murders of 19 children and two adults at an Uvalde, Texas, elementary school and 10 people at a Buffalo, N.Y., grocery 10 days earlier.

The latest incidents shook communities in Chattanooga, Tenn.; Philadelphia; Saginaw, Mich.; Summerton, S.C.; and Mesa and Phoenix, Ariz.

"Once again, we see lives senselessly lost and those injured in yet another horrendous, brazen, and despicable act of gun violence," Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kennedy said after a midnight Saturday shooting there involving multiple gunmen killed three and injured 11 in the city's popular South Street nightlife district.

Early Sunday, a shooting near a Chattanooga nightclub left three dead, one of them struck by a car while fleeing the scene, and 17 injured, police confirmed to PEOPLE. Officials believed the Chattanooga shooting was a targeted incident.

In Saginaw, reports WNEM, police responded about 2:30 a.m. Sunday to reports of a shooting. Two people were pronounced dead at the scene; a third died at a hospital from her injuries.

In Summerton, according to a news release from the Clarendon County Sheriff's Office, gunfire shattered a graduation party about 11 p.m. Saturday. "Witnesses said two vehicles approached the residence, one drove into the yard and the other stayed on the highway," said the release. "At that time, shots were fired. It is not sure whether shots were fired at specific individuals or just randomly in the crowd." The vehicles sped off, leaving one person dead and seven others wounded.

In Mesa, a shooting outside a bar left two men dead and two other people injured, while another person was killed and eight others wounded in a shooting Saturday at a Phoenix strip mall, reports CBS News.