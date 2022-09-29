12-Year-Old Texas Girl Who Shot Father, Herself in Murder Pact with Another Child Has Died: Police

Police have not commented on a motive for the girls' alleged plot to kill their families and pets

By
Chris Harris
harris
Chris Harris

Chris Harris has been a senior true crime reporter for PEOPLE since late 2015. An award-winning journalist who has worked for Rolling Stone and MTV News, Chris enjoys prog rock, cycling, Marvel movies, IPAs, and roller coasters.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 29, 2022 10:20 AM
Crime Scene
Photo: Mat Hayward/Getty

The 12-year-old girl who shot her father and herself as part of a murder pact she'd allegedly made with another child has died, authorities in Texas have confirmed.

The Lufkin girl, who police have not identified, died on Sept. 22 — two days after she shot herself in the head soon after shooting her father, 38, in the abdomen.

The 12-year-old, who police say agreed with the other girl that they'd kill their family members and pets, was found lying in the street outside of the home where police found her wounded dad.

It is believed the girl fled the home after shooting her father, and then, when outside, turned the gun on herself.

A handgun was found beneath the 12-year-old girl. Police have not said who the weapon's registered owner is.

A statement from the Parker County Sheriff's Office confirms that "the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office performed an autopsy and ruled the cause and manner of death as a suicide by gunshot wound of head."

The girl's father has already been released from the hospital. He is expected to fully recover from the attempt on his life, police said.

"The second 12-year-old female from Lufkin, who sheriff's investigators believe was involved with the planning of the shooting, was taken into custody last week and has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder," the statement notes.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

According to a previous release from investigators, the two girls had allegedly intended to run away to Georgia following the killings.

Police have not mentioned a possible motive for the murder pact.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.

Related Articles
Police units respond on scene.
12-Year-Old Texas Girl Allegedly Shot Father, Herself in Murder Pact with Another Child
Luke Bell
Country Singer Luke Bell Died of an Accidental Fentanyl Overdose After Going Missing
https://www.facebook.com/tara.r.milligan/photos. Facebook Tara Ricker Milligan Teresa, Nora, and Finn Milligan? They were siblings who were killed in a murder-suicide in Maryland. Also need secondary imagery of Marcus Edward Milligan and Tara Devina Ricker Milligan
Maryland Mother and 3 Children Are Fatally Shot by Father in Murder-Suicide: 'Horrific Day'
Gustavo Arnal
Bed Bath & Beyond CFO Gustavo Arnal Dies by Suicide at 52: A 'Shocking Loss,' Says Company
Gabriel Michael Davies
Teen Murder Suspect's Disappearance Was Allegedly a Sham, and Victim Was Mom's Ex: Docs
Neena Pacholke
Wisconsin News Anchor Neena Pacholke's Cause of Death Confirmed by Police
Luke Bell
Luke Bell's Family Speaks Out About Mental Health After His Death at 32: 'We Are Heartbroken'
Authorities say a murder-suicide has resulted in the deaths of four people across three crime scenes in Lynn, Massachusetts.
Mass. Police Investigating Murder-Suicide After Four Bodies Found in Three Separate Locations
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - APRIL 11: Naomi Judd of The Judds attends the 2022 CMT Music Awards at Nashville Municipal Auditorium on April 11, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for CMT)
Naomi Judd's Autopsy Confirms Her Death by Suicide as Family Says She 'Was Dogged by an Unfair Foe'
mckenna brown
Parents Speak Out After 16-Year-Old Daughter Dies by Suicide Before Start of Senior Year
Stacia Leigh Collins
Missing Ky. Girl, 12, Found Slain 2 Miles from Where Dad Was Found with Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound
Dan Rapoport
Skeptics Question Whether Putin Critic's Death Was a Suicide in New Report: 'Extremely Suspicious'
SAN FRANCISCO, CA - JUNE 03: Comedian Jak Knight performs onstage at Room 415 Comedy Club during Colossal Clusterfest at Civic Center Plaza and The Bill Graham Civic Auditorium on June 3, 2017 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by FilmMagic/FilmMagic)
Comedian Jak Knight's Cause of Death Confirmed by Coroner After 'Bust Down' Star Found Dead at 28
Larry Strickland, Ashley Judd, and Wynonna Judd
Family of Naomi Judd File Petition to Seal Death Investigation Transcripts and Recordings: Report
Jon Stevenson, 57, and Adam Stevenson, 14
Ohio Boy, 14, Fatally Shoots Dad Before Turning Gun on Himself, Bodies Found by Mom
Lindsey Pearlman
'Empire' Actress Lindsey Pearlman's Cause of Death Revealed 6 Months After She Was Found Dead at 43