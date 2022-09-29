12-Year-Old Texas Girl Who Shot Father, Herself in Murder Pact with Another Child Has Died: Police

The 12-year-old girl who shot her father and herself as part of a murder pact she'd allegedly made with another child has died, authorities in Texas have confirmed.

The Lufkin girl, who police have not identified, died on Sept. 22 — two days after she shot herself in the head soon after shooting her father, 38, in the abdomen.

The 12-year-old, who police say agreed with the other girl that they'd kill their family members and pets, was found lying in the street outside of the home where police found her wounded dad.

It is believed the girl fled the home after shooting her father, and then, when outside, turned the gun on herself.

A handgun was found beneath the 12-year-old girl. Police have not said who the weapon's registered owner is.

A statement from the Parker County Sheriff's Office confirms that "the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office performed an autopsy and ruled the cause and manner of death as a suicide by gunshot wound of head."

The girl's father has already been released from the hospital. He is expected to fully recover from the attempt on his life, police said.

"The second 12-year-old female from Lufkin, who sheriff's investigators believe was involved with the planning of the shooting, was taken into custody last week and has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder," the statement notes.

According to a previous release from investigators, the two girls had allegedly intended to run away to Georgia following the killings.

Police have not mentioned a possible motive for the murder pact.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.