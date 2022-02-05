12-Year-Old Oklahoma Boy Killed in Hit-and-Run Crash While Sledding
A 12-year-old boy was killed in a hit-and-run accident while sledding in Oklahoma on Thursday.
The boy, who has not been identified, was sledding on the north side of East Albany Street in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, on Thursday evening when he slid into the road, according to the police department.
After sliding into the road, the boy was struck by a white truck traveling west. The truck did not stop, police said.
The boy was treated on the scene by emergency personnel and transported to the hospital with "life-threatening injuries," according to the department.
He died a few hours later at the hospital, police said.
Officers are still working to identify the person who was driving the truck. They are seeking the public's help.
"Video and witness statements indicate that the truck was a 3/4-ton or 1-ton newer-model white pickup with dark windows and extended mirrors," the department said.
Around 40 minutes after the hit-and-run accident, a second 12-year-old boy was struck by a by a different vehicle while sledding, Broken Arrow police said.
The second boy was "dragged for an unknown distance" before the vehicle was able to stop. He was transported to the hospital with minor injuries, according to authorities. That driver stayed at the scene.
Anyone with information on the hit-and-run case is asked to contact Officer M. Long at (918)-451-8200 x8795 or by email at mlong@brokenarrowok.gov and reference case #22-0788. To remain anonymous, individuals can also contact Tulsa Crime Stoppers at (918)-596-9222.