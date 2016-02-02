Image zoom

A 12-year-old Long Island girl was killed on Monday after she stepped in front of a car while walking to school, police tell PEOPLE.

Gabrielle Johnson was walking to Elmont Memorial Junior-Senior High School when she attempted to cross the street and was hit by a 38-year-old man driving a 2013 Nissan Rogue. Johnson sustained internal injuries and was transported to Franklin General Hospital where she was later pronounced dead at 8:52 a.m., according Nassau County Police Detective John Lapine.

Johnson, a seventh grader, was with her twin sister at the time of the crash, the girls’ older sister Paula Johnson told NBC 4 New York.

The driver remained on the scene after the crash and the vehicle was impounded for brake and safety inspections, said police. Witnesses told ABC 7 that the man didn’t appear to be speeding.

“There is no criminality at this time,” Lapine said in the release. “The investigation is ongoing.”

“We’re devastated, we’re extremely devastated,” Paula, Johnson’s older sister, told NBC 4. “We lost our little brother in 2002 from a drunk driver, and now Gabby’s gone.”

An eyewitness told NBC 4 New York he was walking to work when he saw Johnson start to cross the street.

“I heard the impact of the accident – the car hitting the girl,” neighbor Philip Toussaint told ABC 7. “Then I looked up and I actually saw the girl’s body flying through the air.”

Toussaint, 30, added: “He stopped a little before and the body was behind the vehicle. He was screeching on his brakes for a good 20 feet.”

Elmont Memorial Junior-Senior High School could not immediately be reached by PEOPLE for comment, but told ABC 7 that grief counselors were made available to students and staff.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the student during this difficult time,” the school’s superintendent said in a statement.

The girls’ aunt Christine Rose told Newsday that they were inseparable and walked to school together every morning. They had just celebrated their 12th birthdays in December.