12-Year-Old Texas Girl Allegedly Shot Father, Herself in Murder Pact With Another Child

Authorities allege the girl made a plot with another girl to flee to Georgia following the shooting

By
Published on September 25, 2022 06:42 PM
Police units respond on scene.
Photo: Matt Gush/Getty

A 12-year-old Texas girl allegedly shot her father and herself after agreeing to a murder plot with another child, the Parker County Sheriff's Office shared.

The 12-year-old, who police say agreed with the other girl that they'd kill their family members and pets, was found lying in the street with a gunshot wound to the head as her father, 38, was found in her home after having been shot in the abdomen on Tuesday. Both family members were found in Weatherford, Texas at around 11:30 p.m.

The other child was from Lufkin, Texas, police share, and was in on the Weatherford child's plan, which had been an idea she had for "several weeks." The pair had allegedly intended to run away to Georgia after the murders.

The child from Lufkin has since been charged with criminal conspiracy in the planning of the murder plot by the Parker County Sheriff's investigators. The adults' names are not being released, as the office "does not identify juvenile suspects."

"Due to the injuries, the age of the juveniles and the sensitive case matter, information released regarding this case will be limited," said Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier, who confirmed on Facebook that the case is under active investigation.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up forPEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

The sheriff's office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for an update on the conditions of the father and daughter on Sunday.

