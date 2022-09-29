12-Year-Old Ga. Girl Got off School Bus on Friday and Hasn't Been Seen Since

Authorities are searching for a Georgia girl who mysteriously vanished after getting off of her school bus last Friday.

Citing police, WAGA-TV reports 12-year-old Anna Early was dropped off near an apartment complex in Union City, Ga., around 5:20 p.m., that evening.

A friend told officers that Anna claimed to have forgotten something and walked the opposite the direction of her home. Another friend told police they spotted Anna, without her backpack, walking in the area of the school bus stop, around 7:30 p.m., the station reports.

Anna is described as Black and stands 4-foot-11-inches tall. She weighs 117 pounds, with brown eyes and black and blue box braids, according to the outlet.

She was last seen wearing a black Hello Kitty t-shirt and black shorts and may be wearing a pink head scarf.

Anyone with information on Anna's whereabouts is urged to contact the Union City Police Department at (770) 964-1333.