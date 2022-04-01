Middle-Schooler, 12, Dead After School Shooting as Fellow Student Charged with Murder: Police

A 12-year-old is dead and fellow student charged with murder after the shooting at Tanglewood Middle School in Greenville, South Carolina

A 12-year-old boy has died after being shot by a fellow student on Thursday at Tanglewood Middle School in Greenville, South Carolina.

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office shared details about the "tragic event" on their official Facebook page Thursday evening, writing that the male shooter, 12, "is in custody" and "being charged with Murder."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"A school resource officer who was working at the school requested emergency backup at 12:23 p.m. after hearing shots fired," police said in the post. "We soon learned that the gunfire was from a 12-year-old student who shot another 12-year-old student inside the 700 wing of the school."

"The victim was shot at least one time and was quickly tended to by the SRO and staff before being transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced deceased," their post continued.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

A search then began after "the shooter ran from the school" following the incident, police say. Deputies "located him hiding under a deck" in a nearby residence.

"The suspect was taken into custody and a handgun was recovered," police said.

Aside from murder, the suspect is being charged with "Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime, Possession of a Firearm on School Property and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Person under the age of 18." Police said he was in the process of being transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice about 95 miles away, in Columbia.

"While the motive for the shooting and how the suspect was able to get possession of a firearm is still under investigation, we can confirm that the victim and suspect were familiar with each other and we are confident the incident was isolated. No other students were injured in the incident," they added.

RELATED VIDEO: 13-Year-Old Girl and Teacher Injured in Indiana Middle School Shooting as Student, 13, Is Suspect

The sheriff's office said they "are very thankful for the efficient and timely responses by all first responders, students, parents and faculty who played a part of bringing calm and resolve to a chaotic situation. We also want to share our appreciation for the folk at Brookwood Church who provided their facilities as the reunification site. Everyone in the community came together during this difficult time and it certainly has helped in this matter."

Sheriff Hobart Lewis said in a statement, "My heart breaks for this young boy's family and my prayers are with them tonight. Additionally, I will be praying for the other young boy who pulled the trigger and his family," adding, "I can not be more proud of all the law enforcement and first responders and the way they worked hand in hand with the professionals at the Greenville County School District. They put these plans in place for a reason and I think today you can see the importance of these protocols."

"We will continue our efforts through training and enforcement of laws to do what we can to ensure our schools are safe but I also ask parents to have conversations with your kids," he continued. "Check their belongings and ensure they don't have anything that could be a danger to themselves or anyone else. It truly takes a village and we need everyone's investment."