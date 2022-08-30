12-Year-Old Allegedly Shoots 13-Year-Old at Oakland School During 'Deadliest Week'

A 12-year-old boy allegedly shot a 13-year-old boy at an Oakland, California school Monday afternoon, according to local authorities.

The victim was in stable condition after the shooting at Madison Park Academy, which is located in East Oakland's Sobrante Park neighborhood, Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong told reporters, according to NBC News.

Armstrong added that officers "quickly and safely" took the boy into custody at around 1:30 p.m. and provided medical aid to the wounded student.

"It saddens me to think a kid would bring a gun to school," continued Armstrong, per NBC. "No parent wants to send their kids to school in the day and then be called saying, 'You're kid's been shot.' It's the worst call you can get."

Oakland Police did not immediately return a request from PEOPLE regarding additional details. It is not known if the shooting was intentional or whether the 12-year-old involved has been charged with a crime.

The shooting comes during a violent week in the city, with six deaths occurring in the last four days, according to the NBC Bay Area local affiliate.

"Unfortunately, the city of Oakland continues to be plagued by gun violence," Chief Armstrong said in a news conference Monday. "Sadly, we are coming off the heels of the deadliest month, and the deadliest week, that we've had all year. I'm afraid our community is becoming numb to this horrific behavior."

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf said in a statement on Twitter Monday that the shooting was "unacceptable."

"School should be the safest place for our kids. As a mother and a mayor, I'm relieved the young victim at Madison is in stable condition and a suspect apprehended. The increased level of gun violence in our country and our city is heartbreaking and unacceptable," she wrote.

Meanwhile, parents at the school were understandably shaken by the incident.

"I left work immediately, went home, came straight up here. My kids are my world," parent David Mann told NBC Bay Area. "Come on, man, this has got to stop, Oakland, this has got to stop."