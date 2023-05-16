12-Year-Old Accused of Killing Sonic Drive-In Worker After Confrontation in Texas

Matthew Davis was working the night shift in Keene, Texas, when a 12-year-old allegedly shot him multiple times, killing him

By
Published on May 16, 2023 02:18 PM
Funeral for Leigh Anne's son Matthew Davis
Matthew Davis, left, and his mother Leigh Anne. Photo: GoFundMe

Friends and family are mourning their loved one after a 32-year-old Texas man was fatally shot while working at Sonic Drive-In on Saturday night.

Matthew Davis was working the night shift in Keene, Texas, when a 12 year old allegedly shot him multiple times, killing him.

According to a press release from the Keene Police Department, authorities received a call reporting shots fired at the Sonic around 9:40 p.m. on Saturday. When officers arrived, they found Davis on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

During their investigation, police discovered that 20-year-old Angel Gomez arrived at the Sonic that evening with passengers in his vehicle, according to the release.

"Gomez began being disorderly in the parking lot and was confronted by the victim who was a Sonic employee," the release alleges.

After Davis confronted Gomez, a physical altercation took place and a juvenile — who The Dallas Morning News reports is a 12 year old — "retrieved a firearm and fired multiple shots, striking the victim," the release alleges.

Gomez and the juvenile then fled the scene before Gomez returned and was arrested. Authorities say they later located the alleged shooter and several firearms.

The 12 year old and Gomez have both been charged with murder in connection with Davis' death, the Keene Police Department announced. It was not immediately clear if either has entered a plea or retained an attorney.

According to a GoFundMe created to help with funeral expenses, Davis leaves behind a 10-year-old son. NBC DFW reports that people have left flowers and a cross at the Sonic where Davis was killed in his memory.

