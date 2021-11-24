12 People Headed to Trial for the 2016 Kim Kardashian Robbery During Paris Fashion Week: Report

Judges in Paris have ordered the case go to trial at a yet-to-be-determined date, according to The Associated Press

Twelve people have been charged in connection to Kim Kardashian West's Paris robbery, authorities have told The Associated Press.

Judges in Paris have ordered the case go to trial following five years of investigations, according to Friday's report. A date has yet to be set.

Kardashian West, 41, was visiting the city for Fashion Week in Oct. 2016 when thieves broke into her hotel room and tied her up at gunpoint before locking her in a bathroom.

A rep for Kardashian West rep did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

According to the French newspaper Le Journal du Dimanche, Kardashian West said robbers took two diamond Cartier bracelets, a gold and diamond Jacob necklace, Lorraine Schwartz diamond earrings, a gold Rolex and other items during the heist. The stolen items were valued at $10 million in total, AP reported.

The reality star opened up about the ordeal for the first time in a 2017 episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

"They ask for money. I said I don't have any money," Kardashian West told her sisters in the second episode of the season. "They dragged me out onto the hallway on top of the stairs. That's when I saw the gun clear, like clear as day. I was kind of looking at the gun, looking down back at the stairs."

"I was like; 'I have a split second in my mind to make this quick decision,' " she continued. "Am I going to run down the stairs and either be shot in the back? It makes me so upset to think about it. Either they're going to shoot me in the back, or if I make it and they don't, if the elevator does not open in time, or the stairs are locked, then like I'm f—ed. There's no way out."

To escape, a source told PEOPLE that Kardashian West "managed to squeeze her hands out" of the plastic ties around her wrists "by wriggling her hands." A second source told PEOPLE that Kim "screamed from the balcony" for help after breaking free.

French police initially arrested 17 suspects in connection with the robbery on Jan. 9. Now, 12 are facing trial.

The AP reports that Aomar Ait Khedache, who is believed to have orchestrated the heist, has apologized to Kardashian West in a letter written in his prison cell.