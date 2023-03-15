11-Year-Old Honor Roll Student Shot to Death While Asleep in His Bed, Mom's Ex-Boyfriend Arrested

Loved ones are mourning the death of 11-year-old Jeremiah Green, who police allege was killed by his mother's ex-boyfriend at his grandparents' Dallas home

By
Published on March 15, 2023 03:02 PM
shooting victims Jeremiah and Jocelyn Green
Jeremiah and Jocelyn Green. Photo: GoFundMe

Loved ones are mourning the death of an 11-year-old boy who police allege was killed by his mother's ex-boyfriend at his grandparents' Dallas home over the weekend.

According to KXAS-TV, which cites Dallas police, Jeremiah Green was shot to death around 2 a.m. Saturday.

His mom's ex-boyfriend, Jakeith Huntley, allegedly fired off ten rounds through a window into the room where she and Jeremiah were sleeping, police say, the station reports.

Jeremiah was pronounced dead at the scene, while his mother, Jocelyn Green, suffered a gunshot wound to the hand and is recovering, according to KDFW-TV.

Other family members, including Jeremiah's grandparents and his cousins, were reportedly home at the time of the shooting but were unharmed.

A motive for the shooting remains unclear.

Jail records indicate Huntley, 30, has been charged with capital murder and aggravated assault.

It's unclear if Huntley has entered a plea to the charges or retained an attorney to comment on his behalf.

A judge set his bail at $1.25 million.

"I'm still in shock. It feels like a dream. It's like a nightmare waiting to wake up from," Cameron Hardeman, Jeremiah's uncle who was at the home at the time of the shooting, told KXAS.

"He was an honor roll student, very smart," Hardeman added of the fifth-grader. "Really good at soccer. He liked karate, he was saying that he wanted to play football when he got older."

"He had dreams; couldn't wait to grow up," he continued, per the outlet. "I'm pretty sure he would have followed every single one of them too. It's a tragedy he was taken from us, way too soon."

Meantime, a GoFundMe has been set up to help offset Jeremiah's funeral costs.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

