11-Year-Old Texas Boy Is Fatally Shot, Allegedly by 14-Year-Old Girl Aiming at Another Teen

D'Evan McFall was shot dead in the parking lot of a south Dallas apartment complex on Sunday afternoon

By
Published on January 17, 2023 11:59 AM

A 14-year-old girl has been charged with the murder of an 11-year-old boy she accidentally shot dead while arguing with another teenager in Dallas.

The tragedy reportedly occurred in the parking lot of the Signature at Southern Oaks apartment complex in East Oak Cliff on Sunday, when, police say, the unnamed girl aimed and fired a gun mid-fight but hit D'Evan McFall, reported NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth.

McFall was transported to an area hospital where he died Sunday afternoon, added the outlet

The shooter initially fled the scene but was apprehended by police after they responded to reports of a shooting at about 2:00 p.m, according to NBC 5.

The alleged shooter has since been charged with murder and is in the Henry Wade Juvenile Justice Center, according to a Dallas Police Department (DPD) release.

The weapon was also recovered during the course of the investigation, the DPD added.

"Everyone involved are juveniles and this is just a horrible incident," Sgt. Warren Mitchell told reporters Monday.

D'evan MacFall, aged 11, was shot and killed by a 14-year-old girl on Sunday at a Dallas housing complex amid an argument between two girls
Dallas housing complex where D'evan MacFall, aged 11, was shot. CBSDFW/Youtube

"I'm never gonna get over it," McFall's mother Vashunte Settles said Monday, reported CBS station KTVT.

"He was so innocent. He definitely didn't deserve it," Settles added. "I just wish the younger generation would stop and think before they do irrational things, because in this situation, I'm not the only one hurting."

"He was a very talented young man, he had a great future ahead of him," she continued. "He had basketball teams, football teams...they all reached out and wanted to work with him because he was very naturally talented."

"I never get to see his big pretty smile," his grandmother, Lois Williams also told the station.

The Dallas Police investigation is currently ongoing.

