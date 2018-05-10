Video Shows the Dramatic Moment an 11-Year-Old Jumps Out of Moving Car to Escape a Carjacking

An 11-year-old girl managed to escape a carjacking by throwing herself out of a moving vehicle.

The incident occurred at a Chicago-area gas station on Friday and was caught on video, which was released by the Aurora Police Department on Tuesday.

The footage depicts a man jumping out of a car and getting inside an SUV as the girl’s father pumps gas. The girl was inside of the vehicle when the incident occurred.

In the video, the girl jumps out of the back seat of the vehicle while her father jumps on top of the other car in a failed attempt to stop it.

Moments later, the girl and her father embrace in the parking lot as they watch their car being driven away.

The police department shared the video on their Facebook page, writing, “Miraculously, neither the girl nor her father were hurt.”

The stolen car was found less than an hour later and an Illinois State Trooper arrested Tyrelle L. Pulley, 20, according to Fox News.

Aurora Police

The Aurora Police Department wrote in their post that they secured charges of aggravated vehicle hijacking, aggravated unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle and fleeing and eluding police against Pulley.

His alleged accomplice is still at large.

Anyone with information is asked to call our Investigators at 630-256-5500 or Aurora Area Crime Stoppers at 630-892-1000.