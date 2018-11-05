11-Year-Old Boy Shot His Grandma in the Back of the Head After She Asked Him to Clean Up

Authorities believe an 11-year-old Arizona boy killed his grandmother on Saturday before turning the gun on himself — apparently because he was angry that she had been asking him to clean his room, PEOPLE confirms.

Doyle Hebert, 71, and his wife, 65-year-old Yvonne Woodard, were watching TV on the couch in their Litchfield Park home when their grandson, who has not been identified, came up behind them with a handgun and shot his grandmother in the back of the head, according to Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Joaquin Enriquez.

Hebert ran after the boy before turning back to administer first aid to his wife, Enriquez said in a statement. That’s when Hebert heard another gunshot.

He “saw the grandson take a few steps and then collapse to the ground,” Enriquez said. The boy had shot himself. Hebert then retrieved the gun and called 911.

The boy’s grandparents have full custody of him, Enriquez said.

Hebert told detectives that he and his wife had “asked their grandson to clean his room and pick up after himself throughout the day, as he was being stubborn about it,” Enriquez said.

A preliminary investigation did not turn up any “previous signs that the grandson might harm someone or himself and there was no cause for concern prior to this event,” according to the sheriff’s office.

Hebert, whom PEOPLE could not immediately reach, said the gun that was used belonged to him but he didn’t know how his grandson had gotten access to it, authorities said.

Neighbors, too, were shocked by the violence.

“We stood outside and we prayed,” Danny Dillon told AZFamily.com. “It’s just hard. You can’t get your mind around it, you just can’t.”

Walter Venerable echoed the initial police findings, describing couple and their grandson as a “nice family.”

“I knew the kid,” Venerable told AZFamily.com. “I mean, he would ride his bicycle around, play around the neighborhood.”