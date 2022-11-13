11 Temple University Students Robbed at Gunpoint, Held in Basement of Off-Campus Apartment

The Philadelphia Police Department is conducting an investigation after the Saturday incident, where nobody was reportedly injured

By
Published on November 13, 2022 03:20 PM
PHILADELPHIA - AUGUST 27: Sullivan Memorial Library at Temple University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on August 27, 2016. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)
Photo: Raymond Boyd/Getty

Eleven Temple University students were robbed at gunpoint at an off-campus apartment on Saturday, according to the school's Vice President for Public Safety Jennifer Griffin.

The robbery, which took place on the 1300 block of North 15th Street, is currently being investigated by the Philadelphia Police Department. No injuries were reported.

The robbery took place outside of the patrol zone of the Temple University Police Department, per the school, and the PPD did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for more information.

"Violence against one of us affects all of us," a release from the college reads. "Any incident affecting a member of our community is treated with the utmost care and concern. Our Division of Student Affairs is working with the students affected to provide on-campus housing, counseling, and other trauma-informed resources."

The student victims told ABC Philadelphia station WPVI that the robbery took place after one of them answered a knock at the door when two men entered the home. The students said they thought the men knew someone at the apartment, but instead, the men went on to wake up several students — while armed — before the students were locked in a basement for over an hour. Authorities arrived at the apartment building around 7 a.m., per WPVI.

At the time of the robbery, six female residents, three boyfriends and two friends were reportedly in the home. They told WPVI that they were able to get ahold of laptops in the basement and contact friends, and added that they think the robbers were at the wrong home, as they asked "Where are the drugs?"

The station reported that the intruders stole a 2015 Infinity minivan, and had students give them their cell phones, car keys and debit cards with PINs.

"I think the sad part is, we all talked in the room — we all realized that once they came in the room, everyone was kind of, 'Oh, it's our time now,'" one student said.

Temple has since encouraged students to download a safety app and consider shuttle services, and is also pointing them toward its Best Nest Program. The program allows students to find housing off campus that meets "certain safety and security criteria."

"You never think it's going to happen to you, but when it does, it's like a shock," a student told the local station, which reported another home invasion took place on Wednesday.

Sophomore Kayla Barone, per WPVI, woke up to three masked home intruders before she and her two roommates were also locked in a room and made to hand over their personal belongings. The intruders left when they realized she called 911 already.

