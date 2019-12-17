11 People Injured After 2 Shoplifters Crash Van Into Seattle Store

Eleven people were injured after a vehicle crashed into a Ross department store on Monday night near Seattle, Washington, according to King’s County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office sent out an initial tweet that said four people were in critical condition and six others were being treated after the vehicle crashed into the Ross store in Burien. Several hours later, police officials shared an update that 11 people were injured, three of which are in critical condition.

Sgt. Ryan Abbott told CNN and KOMO-TV that the vehicle was being used as a getaway for a shoplifting crime.

“There was a female that was inside the store shoplifting, she ran out and got into the passenger seat of the white van,” Abbott said.

Police said the male driver in the van tried to speed away before it struck an unoccupied car in the parking lot. The vehicle then crashed through the front windows of the Ross and past the registers and into a clothing aisle.

The driver is a 51-year-old male and is under arrest for suspicion of DUI for drugs and vehicle assault, the sheriff’s office said, while the female passenger was arrested for warrant and shoplifting.

Among the critically injured includes a 2-year-old boy in a stroller. He was transported to Harborview Medical Center, Abbott told KOMO-TV.

King’s County Sheriff’s Office said detectives are continuing to investigate and will share information with any updates.