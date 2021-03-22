Yousseff Mahboubianfard, believed to be one of the country's oldest murder victims, was allegedly slain in his garage by Adam Dimmerman

102-Year-Old Man Is Brutally Murdered in Calif. Home in Apparently Random Attack

A usually quiet, upscale California neighborhood is reeling after a 102-year-old man was slain last Thursday in his garage, allegedly by an ax-wielding man who attacked another resident earlier that day, say police.

On Thursday at about 11:50 a.m., West Valley police were called to a home in the 4400 block of Coronet Drive in Encino about an assault with a deadly weapon, the Los Angeles Police Department says in a release.

The victim and others directed officers to the suspect, Adam Dimmerman, 47, who was arrested and taken into custody without incident.

Officers recovered an ax and a knife at the scene.

The victim sustained minor injuries and didn't need treatment.

An hour later, officers were called to a home in the 17700 block of Alonzo Place about an elderly man found with "numerous contusions and lacerations inside his residence," say police in the release.

The victim, Yousseff Mahboubianfard, 102, was found in his garage, KABC reports.

He'd been struck with an ax and a knife.

He is believed to be one of the oldest murder victims in the country, KABC reports.

Dimmerman, 47, who was already in police custody, was charged with murder.

He is being held on $2 million bail.

Police have not yet released a motive.

Dimmerman has not yet entered a plea. It is unclear whether he has retained an attorney who can comment on his behalf.

As police investigate what seems like a random attack, Mahboubianfard's close-knit family is devastated.

"I thought he fell," his grandson, Jason Shakib, told KABC. "I had no idea. They told me he fell in the garage and my cousin came home and found him.

"I just thought he slipped and fell because he was an older man. I had no idea there was a guy with a machete running around killing people."

Beloved by his family, Mahboubianfard was devoted to his wife of 65 years, Shakib told KABC.

"He came to this country from Iran decades and decades ago and they've been living peacefully at Alonzo Place for 30 years," he told KTLA.

Neighbors in the upscale community are also upset.

"There's no reason for it," neighbor Peter Maranian told KABC. "There's no explanation. You see a man that's gone through a lot in his life and he's gone through COVID as well, and now this happens to him. It's really very sad."

Resident Howard Switzky told KABC he saw Dimmerman walking on Mahboubianfard's street twice on Thursday.