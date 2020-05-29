10 Years Later: Case of Missing Boy Kyron Horman Featured in TV Special on Investigation Discovery

It's been nearly 10 years since 7-year-old Kyron Horman was photographed in front of his science fair project, which focused on the red tree fog. This was the last photo of the little boy before he disappeared from the Portland-area Skyline Elementary School.

The mystery surrounding the second-grader's case continues to make headlines, and is the focus of tonight's Little Boy Lost documentary special on the Investigation Discovery Network.

On June 4, 2010, Terri Horman took her stepson Kyron to a science fair before school started. She took photos with her digital camera, toured his classmates’ projects and then said goodbye.

After school, Terri and Kyron's father, Kaine Horman, waited for Kyron at his usual bus stop. When he wasn't on the bus, and the school had no record of his attendance, panic and fear gripped the community.

“I saw him walking down to his room. My vision of him is the back of his head almost at the door,” Terri told PEOPLE in an exclusive interview in 2016. “That’s what I see when I sit here and think about him – that’s my last thought.”

Terri Horman quickly became the focus of the investigation. Terri, who has remarried and now lives in an undisclosed location, has never been named a suspect or a person of interest in the case surrounding Kyron’s disappearance, which officials for the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Department say is an “ongoing investigation.”

At the time, Kyron's disappearance prompted a massive search by 60 trained searchers and additional volunteers. Another 65 detectives from agencies throughout the region were brought in, along with the FBI.

“Kyron, we’re going to bring you home, buddy,” an emotional sheriff’s Capt. Jason Gates said a press conference in 2010. “Nothing is more important to your family and friends.”

Tonight's special focuses on the multiple twists and turns that have tormented everyone related to the case. Kyron's mother Desiree Young continues to plead for the public's help in finding her son, as well as asking Terri to reveal what she knows.

"In my mind, she was clearly capable of terrible things," Young says in tonight's episode.