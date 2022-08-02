Uvalde shooting survivor Mayah Zamora, 10, underwent multiple surgeries over a span of more than two months and was released from the hospital on Friday

10-Year-Old Uvalde Shooting Victim is Last to Leave Hospital, Following Two Months of Treatment

A 10-year-old girl has been released from a hospital in San Antonio, Texas making her the last Robb Elementary School shooting survivor to leave the hospital since the incident more than two months ago in Uvalde.

University Health tweeted a touching video of the moment Mayah Zamora left the hospital on Friday, to the applause and cheers of medical staff who chanted "Mayah! Mayah! Mayah!"

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Staff was then shown following Mayah to her car, waving goodbye as she and her family drove away from the hospital.

A follow-up post from the hospital featured four photos of Mayah, wearing a brace on her left arm, giving out roses to medical staff and smiling from inside her family's vehicle as she left.

"Today was a happy day at University Hospital! Our final patient from the Uvalde shooting, 10 year-old Mayah Zamora, was discharged!" the hospital tweeted. "She passed out roses and left in style thanks to @HEB. She is our hero and we can't wait to see all she accomplishes in the future! #MayahStrong"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

A GoFundMe was set up to support Mayah's "long road to recovery," and has thus far raised close to $110,000 toward the family's $150,000 goal.

"Mayah's family would like to give its most heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has donated," read a June 10 update on the fundraiser. "Mayah has a very long road to recovery, and we're going to be with her the entire way."

A makeshift memorial for the shooting victims outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas A memorial for the victims of the Robb Elementary School shooting. | Credit: CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images

"This long road includes numerous surgeries Mayah had undergone, future surgeries she may require, future hospital and doctor's visits, mental health/trauma treatment, amongst many other things," the family added.

They concluded in the June 10 update, "Mayah's family is by her side as she receives medical care in San Antonio, about an hour and a half away from Uvalde. This family has left their home to tend to their daughter, this is emotionally, physically and financially taxing. Any help you can provide is greatly appreciated."

RELATED VIDEO: Uvalde Families Plead for Congress to Strengthen Gun Laws: "I Will Never Forget What I Saw That Day"

On May 24, an 18-year-old gunman entered Robb Elementary School through an open back door and began firing more than 100 rounds inside two fourth-grade classrooms. A total of 21 people were killed, including two teachers and 19 children.

The response to the shooting has been scrutinized intensely since the incident, resulting in the resignation of the city's mayor. Many parents of victims have also shared how they feel that officers didn't do enough.

A 77-page document released last month, compiled by a Texas House Investigative Committee, said there was "an overall lackadaisical approach" from law enforcement at the scene.