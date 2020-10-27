10-Year-Old Pa. Boy Is Missing, Was Last Seen Sunday

Police in Philadelphia are asking for the public's help to locate a 10-year-old boy last seen on Sunday.

Little was revealed about the apparent disappearance of Corey Young, who was last spotted in the 2800 block of West Jefferson Street in the city's Brewerytown neighborhood, police said in a news release announcing Young's disappearance.

At the time he went missing, Young was wearing a tie-dye shirt bearing the word “Wildwood,” blue sweatpants and a black zip-up hoodie, according to police.

Police further described the boy as having a medium build and weighing 100 pounds.