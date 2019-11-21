Boy, 10, Dies 5 Days After He Was Shot at New Jersey High School Football Game

Image zoom Micah Tennant GoFundMe

Micah Tennant, the 10-year-old boy who was shot last week in New Jersey at a high school football game, has died.

Tennant’s death, which came five days after the heartbreaking incident, was confirmed by the Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner in a press release Wednesday.

“On behalf of the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office, we would like to express our sincere condolences to the Tennant family on the tragic passing of Micah,” Tyner said.

“Words at this time seem so insufficient to portray the anger and outrage that our community feels regarding his loss,” he continued. “However, his spirit will live on in so many people that he inspired.”

Tennant was one of three people injured on Friday night during a football game at Pleasantville High School in New Jersey.

A 15-year-old boy suffered a graze wound in the attack, but was treated at the hospital and then released; a 27-year-old male victim who was shot is in stable condition but needed surgery, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Pleasantville High School was hosting Camden High School for a state playoff game when six shots were fired from the stands on the Pleasantville’s side more than halfway through the third quarter, Jersey Sports Zone reported.

The incident unfolded at 8:29 p.m., Pleasantville Police Chief Sean Riggin announced at a press conference on Friday evening. At the time, Camden was winning 6-0 with 4 minutes, 58 seconds left, according to The Press of Atlantic City.

Footage captured by Jersey Sports Zone shows the game getting interrupted by the gunshots and the ensuing panic as players, coaches, referees, and spectators can all be heard screaming, crying, and yelling “Get down!”.

On Wednesday, both the Pleasantville and Cambden teams gathered to complete the 17 minutes left in the game that had been interrupted by the violence, and held a moment of silence for Tennant, CNN reported.

The remainder of the game was held at the Philadelphia Eagles’ Lincoln Financial Field, where the players from both high school teams linked arms in solidarity.

“Our thoughts are with his family, loved ones and all impacted by this news,” the announcer said before the National Anthem played. “Today, we join with Micah’s family and this community to demonstrate that acts of violence do not win.”

Five people were arrested over the weekend in connection with the shooting, including 31-year-old Alvin Wyatt, who was charged with two counts of attempted murder, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

Following Tennant’s death, Wyatt’s charges were upgraded to an additional charge of murder, Tyner announced.

“I have directed the charges against Alvin Wyatt be immediately upgraded to Murder,” Tyner said in the Wednesday release. “The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office will seek to prosecute this matter to the fullest extent of the law.”

Four other males at the game were charged with unlawful possession of a weapon and certain persons not to possess a weapon: Vance Golden, 26, Michael Mack, 27, Tyrell Dorn, 28, and Shahid Dixon, 27, who was also charged with eluding.

It was not immediately clear if Wyatt and the other men charged have attorneys that can comment on their behalf.

A GoFundMe was created over the weekend to help fund Tennant’s medical bills. As of Wednesday, more than $26,000 had been raised of the $30,000 goal.