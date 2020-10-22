David Lee Kinnison has been charged with kidnapping and aggravated child molestation

How a 10-Year-Old Girl's Diary Entry Led to Child Sex Abuse Charges Against Man

A 46-year-old Georgia man faces accusations he molested a 10-year-old girl, who wrote about the alleged sex abuse in her diary.

PEOPLE confirms David Lee Kinnison has been charged with kidnapping and aggravated child molestation.

The Newnan man is being held without bond.

Local reports indicate an investigation into Kinnison's alleged conduct began after the girl's mother came forward to make a complaint.

According to the Newnan Times-Herald and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the mother contacted police after reading a detailed entry her young daughter had made in her diary.

Detectives continue to investigate and have conducted forensic interviews with the alleged victim.

The Times-Herald reports that police accuse Kinnison of taking the girl into a room in his home, where he allegedly molested her.

Kinnison has been in custody since Oct. 16. He has not entered a plea to the charges against him.