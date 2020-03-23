10-Year-Old Alaska Girl Is Found Dead, and Family Says She Was Abducted and Murdered by 'Monster'

Image zoom

A family in Western Alaska says they’re searching for the “monster” who abducted and killed their 10-year-old daughter.

When Ida “Girlie” Aguchak, 10, didn’t return to her Quinhagak home on March 15, her family immediately began to search for her. The following day, her family found her body in a dumpster.

“Girlie was abducted by someone in our community, murdered and then thrown into a dumpster,” her family said in a statement on a GoFundMe page. “We are in shock at the evil brutality and heartlessness of this. We want justice.”

They continued: “Our community is devastated, trying to cope with the horrific reality that one of our own suffered at the hands of a monster.”

Alaska State Troopers are working with local police to search for Girlie’s killer, according to the Anchorage Daily News.

PEOPLE could not reach either agency for comment on Monday.

“There is nothing we can do to change the circumstances of this event, but we are reaching out to you to ask for prayers for comfort and to find who did this to Girlie,” the family’s statement said. “Thankfully, though, we belong to a caring community that comes together to help our friends and neighbors when they need it most. We can all help.”

Quinhagak is a community of about 700 people, according to the Daily News.

In honor of their loved one, Girlie’s family is asking people to help those in need, saying in their statement: “Girlie loved helping others and at whatever expense it was to her own family. For someone so little, she had a big heart that truly cared for others. Your assistance to others will help her loving spirit live on in all communities by your acts of kindness.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact local police at 907-556-2202 / 8314 or the Alaska State Troopers at 907-543-2294.