10 People Killed, Others Injured in Mass Shooting During Lunar New Year Celebrations in California

Multiple people were killed and injured during a mass shooting that took place at a ballroom dance club in Monterey Park, California, over the weekend, authorities said.

On Saturday evening, around 10:22 p.m. local time, officers from the Monterey Park Police Department responded to the business regarding a 911 call about shots being fired, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department (LASD) said in a press release early Sunday morning.

Ten victims were pronounced dead at the scene, and an additional 10 victims were taken to local hospitals in various conditions ranging from stable to critical, the release stated.

The gunman, authorities said, "fled the scene and remains outstanding." Capt. Andrew Meyer of the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department identified the suspect as a male, the Associated Press reported, though he gave no other details about the perpetrator.

"As far as the suspect knowing any of the victims, it's too early in the investigation to know that," Meyer said during a press conference, per NBC News, adding that it was also too early to know what the gunman's motive was.

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty

The shooting took place as many gathered for a Lunar New Year Festival in Monterey Park, a small city east of Los Angeles that is home to a large Asian population.

The two-day event, according to the city's website, features "food booths with various types of delectable items, amusement rides, and lots of live entertainment."

The event has been canceled for Sunday out of respect for the victims and "an abundance of caution," Monterey Park Police Department Chief Scott Wiese said in a news conference, per NBC News.

Jae C Hong/AP/Shutterstock

The LASD Homicide unit is now working closely with the Monterey Park Police Department, the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services, the FBI Los Angeles Field Office and numerous other law enforcement agencies to uncover more information about the mass shooting, the police release said.



Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.