10 People Injured, 9 Hospitalized in Tokyo Train Stabbing

The incident comes as the second week of the Tokyo Olympics comes to a close. The Summer Games are set to end on Sunday

At least 10 passengers were stabbed by a man on a Tokyo commuter train on Friday night.

One person was seriously injured, and nine out of the 10 victims were taken to the hospital. The last victim was able to walk away from the scene, authorities told The Associated Press.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Witnesses told NHK television, Japan's public broadcaster, that they saw people rushing out of the train cars as soon as the vehicle stopped near Seijogakuen station, shouting that there had been a stabbing.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Soon after, dozens of paramedics and other emergency personnel arrived to treat the wounded, AP reports.

The suspect fled the scene, leaving his knife behind. He walked to a convenience store, where he identified himself and told the clerk: "I am the suspect of the crime that's playing in the news right now. I'm tired of running," according to CNN.

The store manager called the police, and the suspect was apprehended.

NHK reports the suspect appears to be in his 30s. The store clerk told police that the man had bloodstains on a part of his body, CNN reports.

The incident comes as the second week of the Tokyo Olympics comes to a close. The Summer Games are set to end on Sunday.