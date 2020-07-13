1-Year-Old Shot and Killed at Brooklyn Cookout as 3 Adults Hospitalized with Gunshot Wounds

Davell Gardner Jr. was reportedly one of nearly 30 gun violence victims in New York City over the weekend

A baby was shot to death outside a playground in New York over the weekend in a shooting that also resulted in three adults being hospitalized.

The little boy, 1, was shot in his abdomen while sitting in his stroller across the street from the Raymond Bush Playground in Brooklyn's Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood, the New York Police Department tells PEOPLE.

Davell Gardner Jr. was first taken to the Interfaith Medical Center and then to the Maimonides Medical Center, police tell PEOPLE, and was there pronounced dead.

Three male adults aged 27, 35 and 36, were also hospitalized with gunshot wounds, the NYPD tells PEOPLE.

ABC News reported that the shooting took place during a cookout, and that two men dressed in black opened fire on the group, then driving into the park in an SUV. There was reportedly no dispute between the gunmen and the cookout group before the shots were fired.

"There are no arrests at this time and the investigation is ongoing," the NYPD tells PEOPLE.

During his press briefing on Monday, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio called little Davell's death "heartbreaking," and the prevalence of gun violence in the United States a "tragedy."

"Davell was just starting his life, and his life was full of possibilities," the mayor said in a statement. "This is not anything we can allow in our city, and it's heartbreaking."

"It's heartbreaking for so many reasons, and it begins with the fact there's just so many guns out there and that is a New York tragedy and a national tragedy."

"But it's also another indication of the work we have to do," de Blasio continued. "We have to heal. We have to bring our police and our communities together. We have so much to do."

De Blasio held a moment of silence for Davell during the briefing, CBS New York reported, and added: "We've got to take resolve out of every situation like this. We can never give up. We can never give up on our children, we can never give up on our families, we can never give up on our neighborhoods — no matter how tough it seems."