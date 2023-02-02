1-Year-Old Boy Dies After 'Family Friend' Allegedly Steals His Mother's Car with Him Inside and Crashes

Antwineesha Burse has been arrested and charged in relation to the death of a 1-year-old boy after she allegedly stole his mother's car and crashed

By
Published on February 2, 2023 12:02 AM
Antwineesha Burse

A 1-year-old boy is dead after a woman allegedly stole his mother's vehicle with him inside and crashed.

Antwineesha Burse, 31, faces a felony charge of knowingly operating a motor vehicle without a license, causing death, after the Milwaukee Police Department said she was behind the wheel of a white Pontiac that crashed into a green Dodge Caravan on Friday at around 11:30 p.m., according to NBC affiliate WTMJ-TV. The occupants of the Caravan fled the scene after the crash, authorities told the news outlet.

The baby was identified by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel as Zarion Robinson. Burse was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the hospital before being arrested, per the outlet.

Zarion was was in the rear passenger side of the vehicle, the newspaper reported. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office said although Zarion was in a car seat, he was not fully secured. There are also suspicions that Burse was speeding, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Zarion's mother, Mikayla Tweedie, told the newspaper that Burse is her "acquaintance" and she had just gotten out of the vehicle before Burse allegedly stole it.

"That day me and my cousin stopped by the house. (The suspected driver) was in the back seat, she (is) a family friend," she said. "Me and my cousin went inside to drop my cousin's cat off. ... She took it upon herself to hop in the driver's seat and pull off with my child in the car. I called her and said I don't care about the car, I just want my baby back."

She added that she was shocked Burse allegedly took her car.

"I knew her well enough to think she wouldn't do something like that," Tweedie told the newspaper.

She shared that Zarion had a "beautiful smile" and "the most amazing heart."

Eddie Anthony, Zarion's dad, also told the publication, "I want to see justice, I do. I want to see justice. He didn't deserve it, he had a lot of life ahead of him. Like I said, gone but never forgotten, but it's a lot of heartache that we will never get over. Everybody's going to think about it every day, every minute, every second, so it's tough, it's hard."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

He added of his late son, "He was always playful. He always had a smile, always laughing just doing normal stuff, just growing up everyday, so for this to happen is just tragic."

The child's grandfather, Donnie Thomas, said that he is "hurt" over the loss, telling the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, "Justice needs to be served."

Burse could be fined up to $10,000 and spend six years in prison if convicted, per the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

A criminal complaint stated that officers on the scene allegedly found her in the driver's seat, according to CBS 58 News. The Milwaukee Fire Department pulled Zarion from the car before he was rushed to Children's Wisconsin, according to the outlet.

The news station added that "reasonable inferences based on the position of the vehicles" in the accident indicate that Burse was driving southbound and crossed into a northbound lane before hitting the other car.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, Burse allegedly does not have a driver's license, per CBS 58 News.

The Milwaukee Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment. It's unclear if Burse has an attorney who can comment on her behalf.

Related Articles
https://www.gofundme.com/f/cfby6e-a-loved-one-lost?qid=7ffb3cd088865b779be74be0d57786cc Alana Sims
Woman Found Dead Next to Car with Sleeping 23-Month-Old Inside Identified as 'Devoted' Pregnant Mom
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 01: (EDITORS NOTE: Best quality available) In this handout photo provided by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Nathan Lee Chasing His Horse from "Dances With Wolves" is seen in a police booking photo after his arrest on charges for sexual assault of a child less than 16, sexual assault (2 counts), sex trafficking of an adult (2 counts) and child abuse/neglection on February 1, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via Getty Images)
Nathan Chasing Horse's Mugshot Released by Authorities After Actor Arrested on Sex Assault Charges
Dharmesh A. Patel drove Tesla off a cliff in attempted murder suicide
Son of Doctor Accused of Driving Family Off Cliff Miraculously Had No Injuries from the 250-Foot Fall
tyre nichols
Tyre Nichols Mourned at Funeral: 'All He Wanted to Do Was Get Home'
Alex Murdaugh is escorted out of the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, S.C., on July 20, 2022. Murdaugh's trial on two counts of murder in the June 2021 deaths of his wife and son is scheduled to start Monday, Jan. 23, 2023.
Alex Murdaugh's Last Text to Wife Revealed in Court — and Prosecutors Say He Called Her After Killings
Nikki Secondino
Instagram Model Accused of Stabbing Sleeping Dad Was Allegedly Enraged by Argument Over Laptop
pic
Texas Woman Accused of Strangling Best Friend, Then Stealing Her Newborn Girl Expected to Plead Guilty
Las Vegas police work near the home of former actor Nathan Lee Chasing His Horse, who goes by Nathan Chasing Horse, in North Las Vegas, Nev. Authorities raided the home of the former actor Tuesday in connection with a sexual assault investigation Chasing Horse Arrest Nevada, North Las Vegas, United States - 31 Jan 2023
'Dances With Wolves' Actor Nathan Lee Chasing His Horse Arrested on Sex Abuse Charges in Nevada 
A baby was abandoned in Polk County, Florida.
Newborn Baby Girl Abandoned at Birth Found Alive 'by the Grace of God' in Florida Woods
https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=10213120885845411&set=pb.1492172343.-2207520000. Adrianaa Sylmetaj
Alleged Drunk Driver Told His Pregnant Fiancée and Unborn Baby Died in Crash Moments Before Court
Khadidja O.
Woman Allegedly Used Social Media to Find and Kill Doppelgänger So She Could Fake Her Own Death
http://bellcountytx.publicjailrecords.com/arrest.php?subject=1308265&fbclid=IwAR3K2wV1awpCI08ChV274uF2b3uuL2_mRAb3VS7XPCxw9YnmAzsHKpiG7vA#. Emanuel Jose Cartagena. Bell County Sheriff Department
Man Accused of Luring 15-Year-Old Girl from Dallas Mavericks Game Charged with Sexual Assault
Madison Russo
Iowa Woman Raised $37,000 on GoFundMe Claiming She Had 3 Forms of Cancer. Police Say It Was All a Lie
Jesse Metzger
Texas Dad of 3 with Another Baby on the Way Is Killed in Alleged Road Rage Shooting
karon blake
D.C., Govt. Worker Accused of Fatally Shooting 13-Year-Old Black Boy He Claimed Was Trying to Break into Cars
January 18, 2023: Alex Murdaugh sits in the Colleton County Courthouse with his legal team including Dick Harpootlian, middle, and Jim Griffin, right, as his attorneys discuss motions in front of Judge Clifton Newman in a December hearing.
Alex Murdaugh Cried and Said, 'I Did Him So Bad' When Shown Photos of Slain Son: Police Testimony