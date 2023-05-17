1-Year-Old Boy Hospitalized with Leg Wound After Being Accidentally Shot by 4-Year-Old Brother

The toddler is expected to survive after undergoing surgery at a Houston-area hospital Tuesday afternoon

By
Published on May 17, 2023 09:15 AM
An investigation is underway after deputies said a 4-year-old accidentally shot a 1-year-old in northeast Harris County.
Home where 4-year-old accidentally shot his 1-year-old brother. Photo: KPRC 2 Click2Houston/Youtube

A 1-year-old boy is recovering after being accidentally shot by his 4-year-old brother.

The toddler is expected to survive, authorities said Tuesday following the incident at a family residence in northeast Houston, Texas.

Deputies from the Harris County Sheriff's Office attended a residence off US-90 and Sheldon Road in East Harris County at around 4:30 p.m, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a social media post.

First responders then transported the child to the hospital where his wound did "not appear to be life-threatening," the sheriff's office added.

According to Houston's KTRK TV, the boy was shot in the leg by his older brother, who found the unsecured pistol inside the house.

The 1-year-old immediately underwent surgery at Memorial Hermann Hospital and was in good condition, the news station reported.

The victim's father, who is also the father of the 4-year-old and a 7-year-old girl, was home during the incident. He appeared "visibly angry" in an off-camera interview with the station, the outlet said.

The gun belongs to a relative staying with the family, the father told the station.

Home where 4-year-old accidentally shot his 1-year-old brother. KPRC 2 Click2Houston/Youtube

Investigators with the Crimes Against Children unit are now working to determine the circumstances of the shooting, KPRC TV reported.

"If you're going to be a responsible gun owner you must put these guns away and lock them up," HCSO Deputy Thomas Gilliland told reporters. "Four-year-olds, 5-year-olds, they're inquisitive, and having it unsecured can lead to tragic things like this."

The local District Attorney's office is yet to determine if charges will be brought against the relative. In Texas, it is a misdemeanor to have a gun accessible to a child, per KTRK.

A representative from the Harris County Sheriff's Office did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for an update on the incident and the child's condition.

