1 Woman Killed, 4 Children Shot in Alabama Park Shooting on Easter

One woman died and four children were injured after more than 30 bullets were fired during an altercation at an Easter gathering.

The incident occurred at Patton Park in Birmingham, Alabama, just after 7:00 p.m. on Sunday.

"At the time the shooting occurred, hundreds of people were gathered at the park celebrating the Easter Holiday when gunfire erupted," Birmingham Police Department said in a statement.

Areyelle Yarbrough, 32, was found lying "on the ground just outside the passenger door of her vehicle" and "was pronounced deceased on scene," police said.

Five other victims, four of whom were between the ages of 5 and 17, sustained gunshot wounds. Their conditions were "stable," according to police.

The shooting, police said, "stemmed from an altercation amongst two groups of males which escalated to an exchange of gunfire in the crowded park."

More than 30 rounds of bullets were fired, leading investigators to assume "multiple shooters" were "involved in this incident."

No arrests have been made and police are asking witnesses to come forward. They are offering a cash reward for any tips that lead to arrest.

"This park was full of people, full of families and we know people saw things," Birmingham Police Sgt. Rod Mauldin told CNN, adding that no matter "how big, how small you might think it is, it's valuable to us."