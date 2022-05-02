1 Person Dead, 5 Others Injured Following Shooting at Mississippi Mudbug Festival: Police

The individual who died is believed to be one of the suspected multiple shooters, according to police

One person is dead and five others are injured following a shooting that took place at the Mississippi Mudbug Festival over the weekend.

On Saturday, multiple shooters opened fire at the festival in Jackson, Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones announced on Facebook.

The individual who died is believed to be one of the suspected shooters, Jones said, according to ABC News. The other victims, the officer added in his social media post, "appear to be stable at this time."

Jones also noted that the victims involved "don't appear to be directly involved in the shooting or circumstances that led to the shooting."

A representative for the Hinds County Sheriff's Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment Monday.

Shooting at Mudbug Festival in Mississippi Credit: ABC 10 News/Youtube

The person who died is also believed to have been shot by an officer after "there was an exchange of gunfire between at least two to three individuals in and around a vehicle," Jones said, per CNN.

"We believe one of the law enforcement personnel discharged his weapon, and we believe at this particular time that the victim that is deceased is possibly due to the officer-involved shooting," he added.

Jones, the outlet noted, would not reveal the name of the law enforcement officer involved. He explained that the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is now assisting with the investigation.

After the shooting, at least two people were detained for questioning, Jones said, per CNN. Authorities also located a vehicle, two rifles and at least one pistol they think are tied to the shooting, the outlet added.

"At this time, we do not know what the motive is or exactly what happened," Jones said, according to CNN. "We will find out exactly what happened. We will find out who's all involved, and they should be held accountable and responsible for this very reckless incident."

"It's very devastating and very tragic. This is what's to be considered a very family-oriented event, where families come to enjoy entertainment and food," he continued, per ABC News. "You have individuals with no regards for the lives and safety of those attending the event. I think that is a very cowardly and selfish act to involve so many innocent people that are here to have fun and enjoy themselves."

The Mississippi Mudbug Festival began on Wednesday and was originally scheduled to run through Sunday, according to CNN, which cited the Jackson Convention & Visitors Bureau.

The festival, which features amusement rides and food, also featured music from various artists, including Blue Oyster Cult and Laine Hardy.

Blues rocker Bobby Rush was set to close the festival with a performance Sunday night before the event was canceled, per ABC.

Refunds for the event, the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce announced, "will be available to those that had purchased concert tickets at the point of purchase by the original method of payment."